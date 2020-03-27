Kartik to put an end to the evil gains of Vicky?

MUMBAI: Kartik Purnima is a Cinderella story of a dusky girl- Purnima, revolving around Kartik - Purnima’s love story and the biggest conflict – Kartik’s mother & if she will be able to win her mother in law, fight societal & family pressures.

As the audience has witnessed Vicky getting exposed in front of Kartik yesterday’s episode. Kartik’s gets worried about Purnima’s life getting spoiled forever. When Vicky finds out that Kartik already knows his truth. He openly challenges Kartik to stop his and Purnima’s wedding.

In today’s episode, Kartik hires a private investigator to investigate Vicky and find out more details about him. In the meanwhile, Nani tells Vicky to close the matter as soon as possible. Vicky then comes up with a plan and tries to assault Purnima while she is alone in the house. Will Kartik be able to save Purnima from the evil gains of Vicky? Will Kartik stop Purnima and Vicky’s wedding?