Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 14:34
Vanshaj

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's "Vanshaj" is a family drama that focuses on relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan family. Yuvika, the female heir of the family, played by Anjali Tatrari, encounters manipulative schemes orchestrated by her aunt Gargi (Parinitaa Seth) and cousin DJ (Mahir Pandhi), that become obstacles in her path to prove herself as the rightful successor of the Mahajan empire. Overcoming these hurdles, Yuvika shifts her focus to the Phoenix Hotel project, which was her father’s dream project while on the personal front she gets engaged to her childhood friend Kartik (Zaan Khan).

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Yuvika's attempts to launch the hotel, an attempt to fulfil her father’s dream. However, the question looms: Will Yuvika's plans unfold seamlessly? As Yuvika takes the reins of her restaurant, transforming into a boss figure, her fiancée Kartik's insecurities start to grow. Meanwhile, DJ and Gargi plot to sow the seeds of misunderstanding between Yuvika and Kartik, as Kartik finds himself presented with a job opportunity in Canada (courtesy DJ).

Will Karthik’s insecurities make him take a decision in a hurry?

Zaan Khan, who plays the character of Kartik, said, “Being Kartik in 'Vanshaj' has been quite an exciting ride! Kartik and DJ’s friendship blossoms and DJ offers Kartik a job in Canada. At the same time Kartik’s insecurities grow as he sees Yuvika getting close to Neel. Prepare to see a whole new level of drama in the following episodes because there will be changes ahead, and this is only the beginning.”

Tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM

Could Spell Trouble Vanshaj Sony Sab Parinitaa Seth Mahir Pandhi Zaan Khan Yuvika Gargi Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 14:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Isha gets shot, Ishaan rushes her to the hospital
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format, "India’s Best Dancer 3," is all set to unleash a weekend of...
“Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" says Actress Divya Agarwal on breaking stereotypes as she normalizes wearing sarees at music festivals.
MUMBAI: Actress Divya Agarwal, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, possesses a substantial and devoted...
Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara
MUMBAI: Actress Nayanthara is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting, she has been...
Pearl V Puri charms Jaipur and how! The actor gets mobbed by fans as he promotes his upcoming banger Yaariyan 2
MUMBAI: Actor Pearl V Puri has once again captured the hearts of his fans, this time during the promotions of his...
Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's "Vanshaj" is a family drama that focuses on relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan...
Recent Stories
NAYANTHARA
Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
Divya Agarwal
“Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" says Actress Divya Agarwal on breaking stereotypes as she normalizes wearing sarees at music festivals.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is moved to tears as Awaara Crew bonds with their Fathers on India's Got Talent
Asim Riaz
Must Read! Asim Riaz remembers the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, says, “Nobody can take my…”
Alpana Buch
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on the 'Batwara' track in Anupamaa, shares about her experience doing scenes with the new bahu, reveals whom she loves to taunt more in the show, Anupama, Dimpy or Kinjal and much more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside