Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's "Vanshaj" is a family drama that focuses on relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan family. Yuvika, the female heir of the family, played by Anjali Tatrari, encounters manipulative schemes orchestrated by her aunt Gargi (Parinitaa Seth) and cousin DJ (Mahir Pandhi), that become obstacles in her path to prove herself as the rightful successor of the Mahajan empire. Overcoming these hurdles, Yuvika shifts her focus to the Phoenix Hotel project, which was her father’s dream project while on the personal front she gets engaged to her childhood friend Kartik (Zaan Khan).

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Yuvika's attempts to launch the hotel, an attempt to fulfil her father’s dream. However, the question looms: Will Yuvika's plans unfold seamlessly? As Yuvika takes the reins of her restaurant, transforming into a boss figure, her fiancée Kartik's insecurities start to grow. Meanwhile, DJ and Gargi plot to sow the seeds of misunderstanding between Yuvika and Kartik, as Kartik finds himself presented with a job opportunity in Canada (courtesy DJ).

Will Karthik’s insecurities make him take a decision in a hurry?

Zaan Khan, who plays the character of Kartik, said, “Being Kartik in 'Vanshaj' has been quite an exciting ride! Kartik and DJ’s friendship blossoms and DJ offers Kartik a job in Canada. At the same time Kartik’s insecurities grow as he sees Yuvika getting close to Neel. Prepare to see a whole new level of drama in the following episodes because there will be changes ahead, and this is only the beginning.”

