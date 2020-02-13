Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki fame Lalit Bisht to tie the knot

MUMBAI: While there are many actors who like to keep their personal lives private, there are many of them who make no bones about going all out and confessing about how they enjoy the feeling of being in love with their beau. Gone are the days when celebrities used to hide their relationships and would be confused about taking the plunge.

Also, now comes in an era where celebrities look at cherishing a relationship and having a long time commitment that casual dating. Actors are no more commitment phobic and are strong headed about their emotions and decisions. The year 2020 has brought in a lot of news about new couples in the making. While Kamya Panjabi recently got hitched to Shalabh Dang, we have Arushi Mehta who will get married on 30 April this year.

And joining the bandwagon is Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Gandii Baat 3 actor Lalit Bisht who has decided to take the plunge. The dapper actor will tie the knot with girlfriend Preeti on 26th of February 2020. Lalit took to Instagram to announce the same.

Have a look at the post:

