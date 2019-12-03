Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress Antara Banerjee bags Ragini MMS Returns Season 2

MUMBAI : Daily Soap queen Ekta Kapoor had recently unveiled the poster of Ragini MMS Returns Season. Apart from Sunny Leone, real-life couple, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal will be seen together in this series and raising temperatures with their chemistry. Apart from these three, there have been many names linked to the show who might be a part of it and the latest one to join the star cast is Antara Banerjee.

Antara who is earlier been part of shows like Badho Bahu and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, will soon entertain the viewers in an all-new avatar in Zee5 and ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. Yes, you heard it right! There were rumours about her bagging the show but the actress has now confirmed that she will play an important part in the series.

Commenting on this, Antara said, “I share a very special bond with Balaji, so when they came up with Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 and asked me if I was game to play such a high-performance role, there was no second thought to it. I’m eager to see how the audience likes my role. It’s different from the other characters that I have played in the past on the screen.”

She further added, “The story has amazing twists and turns which will keep the audience hooked to their screen.”

Apart from Antara, the web series will also see Aarti Khetrapal, Rishika Nag, Adhya Gupta, Vikram Singh Rathore, and Mohit Dusj.

Are you excited to see Antara in Ragini MMS Returns? Tell us in the comments.



Credits: India Forums