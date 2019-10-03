THIS Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress is set to tie the knot

MUMBAI: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actress Sonyaa Ayodhya, who became popular as Ruby in 'Nazar' has found her prince charming. We heard, the ex-Miss India, New Zealand is set to tie the knot with restaurateur Harsh Samorre, who she has been dating since a year-and-a-half.



When contacted the actress told us, "It's been over a year, since I am in a relationship and we are planning to take our relationship to the next level soon. We want to have a destination wedding and yet to finalize the date, but it will happen within six months."



Sharing the interesting incident about their meeting, the pretty actress said, "A couple of years ago, I was shooting a commercial when I noticed a guy on the set helping me hold the prop. I thought he was a spot-boy, and I kept calling him ‘spot dada’ throughout the shoot. It’s much later that I realized that he wasn't a part of the crew, but was helping a friend associated with the project. We still laugh about the incident.”



Coincidentally Sonyaa's first on-screen husband's name is also Harsh (Rajput). Sonyaa said, "Most of the times when I mention Harsh's name on my social media profiles, fans think it's for Harsh Rajput but it's actually for the other Harsh."



Sonyaa doesn't believe in casual relationships, that's why she took almost a year to make sure Harsh is the right man for her. The actress quipped, “I’m emotional and quite old-school when it comes to love. Harsh was understanding and waited patiently, when I told him that I needed time to decide. We started dating after six months of our friendship. He’s my soulmate and that’s why it’s so different with him."



She further added, "I like his sense of humor and the fact that he is extremely supportive and encouraging. I believe understanding plays an important role to build a long lasting relationship. Harsh understands that being an actress, I might need to shoot round the clock or attend events."



See Pic:

When quizzed, why she kept the relationship status under wraps for a long time? "Rather painting the town red, I prefer to share only my work related stuff on social media. Also, until now no one asked me about my relationship status,” she signs off.