Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Anurag and Prerna finally prove their love

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Prerna rushes to meet Anurag on knowing about his deadly accident.



Prerna reaches the hospital where she fails to find Anurag’s name in the register.



She finally finds Anurag in the ICU.



Prerna thus understands that Anurag was always right in saying that they are connected and are true soulmates.



Further, Prerna gets all the more disturbed on learning that Bajaj is the mastermind behind Anurag’s accident.



Will Prerna leave Bajaj and return to Anurag?