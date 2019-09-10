Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Komolika is back to help Mr Bajaj against Anurag and Prerna

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Anurag has met with an accident as his car was hit by Mr. Bajaj’s car.



After knowing this, Prerna and the entire family will be against Bajaj and will want him to go to jail so that he can be punished for his crime. But very soon, Mr. Bajaj will get the support of Komolika, who will return to make Anurag and Prerna’s life a living hell.



In the previous episode, we have seen how Mr. Bajaj was shattered as Prerna doubts him.



Bajaj is hurt as he had started to fall for Prerna.



Komolika will come to help Mr. Bajaj in his game against Anurag and to get Prerna back.



It will be interesting to see what Komolika does to torture Anurag and Prerna.