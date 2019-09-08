Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna and Mr. Bajaj to have a clash over Anurag

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Anurag and Prerna's love is going through bitter times and situation is out of hand.

Anurag is trying to reach for Prerna's love but she tells Anurag that she has moved ahead in life with Mr. Bajaj.

While here Anurag had a deadly accident and Prerna gets to know about it and thus rushes to hospital.

Prerna rushes to hospital and is shattered to see Anurag in such state and is in tears.

Tanvi and Sharda takes this opportunity and thus smartly instigates Prerna that if Mr. Bajaj had done this to Anurag.

Will Prerna be instigated by this and burst at Mr. Bajaj for Anurag's this state.