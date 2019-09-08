News

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna and Mr. Bajaj to have a clash over Anurag

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Sep 2019 08:45 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Anurag and Prerna's love is going through bitter times and situation is out of hand.

Anurag is trying to reach for Prerna's love but she tells Anurag that she has moved ahead in life with Mr. Bajaj.

While here Anurag had a deadly accident and Prerna gets to know about it and thus rushes to hospital.

Prerna rushes to hospital and is shattered to see Anurag in such state and is in tears.

Tanvi and Sharda takes this opportunity and thus smartly instigates Prerna that if Mr. Bajaj had done this to Anurag.

Will Prerna be instigated by this and burst at Mr. Bajaj for Anurag's this state.

Tags > Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Anurag, Prerna, Mr.Bajaj, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Ambika
Ambika
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan

past seven days