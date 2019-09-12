Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna reaches the real culprit behind Anurag's accident

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Anurag has met with an accident, and Bajaj is being blamed for it.



Everyone is upset with Prerna, but soon, she finds the real culprit.



In the previous episode, we have seen that Shivi revels a shocking truth to Prerna when she unveils that Anurag had an accident with Bajaj’s car.



Prerna knows that Mr. Bajaj can’t do anything like this, as he is a true businessman and will fight it out in business rather than personally.



She takes an oath to not let the real culprit get away so easily.



She soon learns that Tanvi is responsible for the accident and thus confronts her.



Tanvi denies this, while Prerna warns her that she has proof.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.