News

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna reaches the real culprit behind Anurag's accident

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 03:52 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Anurag has met with an accident, and Bajaj is being blamed for it.

Everyone is upset with Prerna, but soon, she finds the real culprit.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Shivi revels a shocking truth to Prerna when she unveils that Anurag had an accident with Bajaj’s car.

Prerna knows that Mr. Bajaj can’t do anything like this, as he is a true businessman and will fight it out in business rather than personally.

She takes an oath to not let the real culprit get away so easily.

She soon learns that Tanvi is responsible for the accident and thus confronts her.

Tanvi denies this, while Prerna warns her that she has proof.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

past seven days