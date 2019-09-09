Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna slaps Shivani and unfolds the truth behind her marriage with Mr. Bajaj

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama as Prerna and Bajaj is married, and Anurag is heartbroken and devastated by this, and he is trying his best to get Prerna back but all in vain, and now he will meet with an accident that too with Mr.Bajaj’ car.

In the upcoming episode after Prerna will come to know about Anurag’s accident she will rush to meet him at the hospital. where Shivi confronts Prerna and starts badmouthing her.

Prerna will slap Shivi when she will ask Prerna does she wants to torture Anurag till he dies, and it will be during this the confrontation that Prerna will unfold the secret of her marriage with Bajaj where she will open up about the condition put by Mr. Bajaj to get married and to save Anurag she sacrificed her love and got married to Mr. Bajaj.

Shivi will regret what all she said after coming to know the truth, and she will realize that Prerna still loves Anurag.

It will be interesting to see how Prerna will cure Anurag of this critical situation.