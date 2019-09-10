Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna's huge sacrifice for Anurag to be revealed to Basus?

MUMBAI: Star Plus prime time TV serial Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is up for shocking twists and turns in the tale.



In the previous episode, we have seen how Anurag's accident will bring a major turning point in the storyline.



Mr. Bajaj will accidentally hit Anurag’s car, and Prerna will break down on hearing about Anurag's accident.



Prerna will run out from Basu mansion in such a hurry that she will not even realize her saree pallu has caught fire.



Mohini, Nivedita, and the Basu family will stand shocked seeing Prerna in such a devastated state.



In the upcoming episode, Prerna will hospitalize Anurag and sign in the wife section of the hospital papers by mistake.



When the news of Anurag’s accident hits Mohini and the Basu family, they realize the extent of her feelings for Anurag.



It will be interesting to see how they will react.