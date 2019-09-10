News

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Tanvi forces Bajaj to hate Prerna

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Anurag as met with an accident, which was unintentionally caused by Mr. Bajaj’s car. Prerna is upset with Bajaj and takes a decision to live with Anurag, which will shock Mr. Bajaj.

In the previous episode, Sharda and Tanvi are planning and plotting against Anurag, Prerna, and Bajaj.

Anurag's stubbornness to get Prerna turns into a golden opportunity for Tanvi and Sharda to use against Bajaj.

Tanvi and Sharda are leaving no stone unturned to make Bajaj realize that Prerna's love for Anurag is still alive.

Meanwhile, when Bajaj returns home, Tanvi and Sharda indirectly let him know how Prerna ran to meet Anurag.

Sharda and Tanvi now plan to bring Anurag and Prerna close in such a way that Bajaj starts developing hate for Prerna.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

