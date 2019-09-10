Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Tanvi successful in separating Prerna and Mr. Bajaj

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for high-voltage drama.



Prerna and Mr. Bajaj are getting closer, and this is not digestible by Tanvi as she loves Mr. Bajaj.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

Tanvi wants Mr. Bajaj and is ready to do anything for him. She plans to unite Anurag and Prerna.Tanvi's accident plan works, and Anurag is in the hospital. This creates a misunderstanding between Prerna and Mr. Bajaj.Mr. Bajaj is shattered as Prerna is doubting him, while Tanvi is happy to see the trouble in Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's life.