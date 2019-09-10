News
Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Tanvi successful in separating Prerna and Mr. Bajaj
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for high-voltage drama.
Prerna and Mr. Bajaj are getting closer, and this is not digestible by Tanvi as she loves Mr. Bajaj.
Tanvi wants Mr. Bajaj and is ready to do anything for him. She plans to unite Anurag and Prerna.
Tanvi's accident plan works, and Anurag is in the hospital. This creates a misunderstanding between Prerna and Mr. Bajaj.
Mr. Bajaj is shattered as Prerna is doubting him, while Tanvi is happy to see the trouble in Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's life.
