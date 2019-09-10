News

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Tanvi successful in separating Prerna and Mr. Bajaj

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 03:37 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for high-voltage drama.

Prerna and Mr. Bajaj are getting closer, and this is not digestible by Tanvi as she loves Mr. Bajaj.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Tanvi wants Mr. Bajaj and is ready to do anything for him. She plans to unite Anurag and Prerna.

Tanvi's accident plan works, and Anurag is in the hospital. This creates a misunderstanding between Prerna and Mr. Bajaj.

Mr. Bajaj is shattered as Prerna is doubting him, while Tanvi is happy to see the trouble in Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's life.
Tags > Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Tanvi, Prerna, Mr. Bajaj, Anurag, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

past seven days