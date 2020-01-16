KASAUTI ZINDAGI KYA 16 January 2020 Written Update : Viraj will express his feelings in front of Prerna

MUMBAI:kamolika gets angry with Anurag she is worried that even she tried to keep Anurag away from Prerna still he has feelings for her she remembers Prerna's words that Prerna is not just a memory it is his feeling. try as much as you want to but you will not succeed

Kamolika remembers what the doctor said medicines will slowly effect Anurag's brain it will take time.

Ronit asks his friend about Prerna he says she is relaxing. Ronit gets happy because it is a golden chance to execute our plan.

his friend tells Ronit that he has drugs we can make her unconscious. Ronit has dressed up in a waiter's dress asks his friend to be ready with a car they will leave as soon as possible.

Ronit goes near Prerna and tells her that the security guard told him that you have parked the car at the wrong place it is creating traffic jams so can you check if it is your vehicle or not. Prerna agrees to go with Ronit at the same time Viraj calls Prerna that he needs to talk she tells Viraj why she is going out Viraj says that he will tell the driver to check.

Anurag search Prerna, Komolika gets angry to see him looking for Prerna. Anupam is planning to tell Anurag and that they are planning to attack Prerna.

Viraj brings Prerna in the room to tell her that he was planning to call off their wedding .but he tells Prerna that it is just a thought and confesses his love for Prerna. He tells Prerna that he got to know that she loves Anurag.

Viraj tells her that I love your simplicity and caring nature and trust is a very important factor and Anurag has a special place in your heart and I don't want to replace that but still, I want to marry you I will be waiting for your answer.

Prerna decides to clear her thoughts and tell Viraj that she can't think of anyone except Anurag

Anurag says no. Komolika spikes the water and sends it for Anurag. Prerna rushes to stop him. She drinks it and takes Anurag with her saying I want to talk with you. Komolika thinks tablets won’t affect Prerna but she have to bear the side effect and it’s easy to kidnap her in this state. Komolika calls Ronit and informs him Shivani and Anupam are dobuts them and ask him to send a new one to kidnap Prerna. Ronit about to say something but she leaves.

Siva tries Shivani to a chair. Ronit calls and asks him to lock Shivani's room and comes to the corridor. Anurag says I remember something from past I promised you to take care of you forever and I’m trying to stop your marriage. Prerna about to say something but gets interrupted by Mohini and she says I want you to meet my friends. Anurag says ok and asks her MAA why I want to stop Prerna marriage in the past, maybe that person only left Prerna.