Kasautii fame Hina Khan shares a video of police officials' ruthless behavior; check

MUMBAI: A popular face of television, Hina Khan is known for her acting chops. She has acted in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After entertaining television viewers for a long time, the pretty lady stepped into the world of cinema. Her film Hacked has already released. The actress is quite active on social media

Hina has been actively spreading awareness about the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The actress has been urging her fans to stay indoors as much as possible and practise social distancing. She has yet again shared a post, but this one depicts an incident featuring police officials and their ruthless behaviour with the vendors and people in the vicinity. The video has been earlier shared by a Twitter user. As the city and its people are struggling to combat this deadly virus, people have been asked to stay at home and maintain safe distance which will prevent the multiplication of this virus among others.

Going by the other videos, Mumbai Police have been handling the overall situation very well. While it has to be a mutual cooperation between the public and police, the latest video shared by Hina clearly shows the officials behaving ruthless. In the clip, Police are seen throwing away the vegetables of the vendors and breaking other things with their lathis. Hina Khan re-tweeted the video and tagged Mumbai Police and asked them to take strict actions against them. She wrote, “My god @MumbaiPolice kindly look into it This should not happen…”

Take a look.