Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Sahil Anand and wife welcome their little bundle of joy; names their son 'Sahraj' 

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Anand who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is in a happy space. The actor and his wife Rajneet Monga were blessed with a baby boy on April 14. Sahil got married to Ranjeet Monga in 2011 and the couple recently welcomed their first child together. The couple has named their baby 'Sahraj' and now eagerly waiting for his parents to meet him. Also in an interview, Sahil went on to reveal how his wife Ranjeet Monga had to go through a lot of challenges before the baby arrived.

Sahil Anand shared, "It was a preterm delivery and the fact that the baby was born when COVID-19 cases were on rise, it made things even more difficult for us. I and Rajneet were stepping out to meet the gynecologist and doing ultrasound scans in such a situation. The doctor later informed us that she may have to go for a premature delivery owing to her medical condition. She was in the hospital for five days before discharge. But by the grace of God both Ranjeet and our baby are doing fine".

Sahil is now busy enjoying parenthood as he discloses, "I am really enjoying this phase of life as I have been spending nights watching him. Now I am waiting for the situation to get better, so that we can take our baby to my hometown in Chandigarh and introduce him to our families".

Sharing the reason behind naming him Sahraj, "Sahil says it's the first three letters of our names. It also means powerful and courageous".

Credits: Spotboye