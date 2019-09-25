Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Kapoor will MISS Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most popular TV soaps. It has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Antagonist Komolika is an integral part of the narrative. Hina Khan was playing the character, but left midway due to her film commitments. Now, the makers have roped in Aamna Shariff to play the iconic vamp.



With Aamna being cast as the new Komolika, Ekta with a heavy heart had to say ‘goodbye’ to her old Komolika. In a recent post, Ekta shared that her hunt for new Komolika has begun and Hina Khan is not going to return. Ekta wrote, “Will miss uuuu komo @realhinakhan uve been awwwwwwsome ..will do something BIG SOOON. ab komo Kaun?????? credit: @ektaravikapoor... Bihar ka bewagpan aur bengal ki adaa .... EVERY WOMANS NIGHTMARE EVERY MANS DREAM WHO WILL B KOMOLIKAAAA.” Hina also replied saying ‘Best wishes’ and a long note.



Take a look below: