Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Pooja Banerjee overwhelmed to receive a warm welcome post her injury

MUMBAI: The popular actress Pooja Banerjee has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her performance in the show, Swim Team. Her current project is Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress, who was away from the sets, is now back to the show.

For the uninitiated, Pooja had entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wildcard contestant with husband Sandeep Sejwal. However, during the practice session, the actress, who plays Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, ended up injuring herself. She was on bed rest.

Now, after her recovery, Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita Basu is back on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress received a warm welcome from her team. An overwhelmed Pooja took to social media and expressed her feelings, “Back on the sets of #kasautiizindagiikay2 exactly one month after my accident... Okay, I'll be honest about how I felt today, I did feel scared and sad since I knew I will not be able to do my routine stuff on set which I've been doing without anyone's help.. I did shed a couple of tears because I was sad for my situation and happy that I have a wonderful team who made me smile and laugh and made sure that I have help on set.. I want to tell everyone that I love my #kzk family ? #NiveditaBasu" Producer Ekta Kapoor was quick to post a reply to Pooja. She welcomed her dear friend Pooja back on the sets.