News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors give ‘palang tod’ performance

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most loved and well-received shows on TV currently. The serial is doing well because of its gripping storyline and the stellar cast. It is one show with great characterization, and fans shower love on the entire team.

Actors Sahil Anand and Pooja Bannerjee, who never disappoint viewers with their act, will once again put forward a great show. This time ,the duo will be seen dancing and sharing some romantic moments in the upcoming episodes.

Sahil shared a video on his Instagram profile where he and Pooja are seen giving a ‘palang tod’ performance. He mentioned, 'Now that’s called the “PALANG TOD” performance @poojabanerjeee. U can hear the excitement my kasauti unit people have and how they celebrated after almost 5 Takessss. Love them all.'

TellyChakkar broke the news about Pooja along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal entering Nach Baliye 9 as wild card entrant and now it looks like the preparations have already began for Pooja.

She also shared a video where she along with Sahil dancing on the tunes of Dhagala lagli....

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha visit the sets of...

Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha visit the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar

past seven days