Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors give ‘palang tod’ performance

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most loved and well-received shows on TV currently. The serial is doing well because of its gripping storyline and the stellar cast. It is one show with great characterization, and fans shower love on the entire team.



Actors Sahil Anand and Pooja Bannerjee, who never disappoint viewers with their act, will once again put forward a great show. This time ,the duo will be seen dancing and sharing some romantic moments in the upcoming episodes.



Sahil shared a video on his Instagram profile where he and Pooja are seen giving a ‘palang tod’ performance. He mentioned, 'Now that’s called the “PALANG TOD” performance @poojabanerjeee. U can hear the excitement my kasauti unit people have and how they celebrated after almost 5 Takessss. Love them all.'

TellyChakkar broke the news about Pooja along with her husband Sandeep Sejwal entering Nach Baliye 9 as wild card entrant and now it looks like the preparations have already began for Pooja.

She also shared a video where she along with Sahil dancing on the tunes of Dhagala lagli....