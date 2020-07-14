Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes awaits COVID-19 tests results, urges people to stop spreading false news

MUMBAI : Cast and crew of Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 were back on the floors by end of June 2020, to continue shooting for the show, after a long break of 3 months imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 . However, the shoot of this show has hit a roadblock with its lead Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu, tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. As soon as this news hit the internet, few of his co-stars too got tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. For few the results are out and for a few results of which are awaited. The list includes Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey and Karan Patel.

Meanwhile, fake test results of the show’s female lead Erica Fernandes, who also took the COVID-19 test have been circulating on the internet. Thus, clearing all the rumours, Erica aka Prerna stated in her Instagram story that she is still waiting for her test results and prays it to be negative. Further requesting the media portals to stop spreading false news, asking them to confirm the news first before they put out such false reports in the media.

Assuring her fans that she will share the results of her COVID-19 test whenever they are out; she urged her fans to stay positive and safe.

Just before Erica resumed the shoot of her TV daily soap, when she was asked about how prepared she was to resume work, she mentioned preferring to have a slow start to her work life as COVID-19 still continues to affect the lives of people across the world.

