Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag aka Parth Samthaan and Prerna Aka Erica Fernandes’ face off after eight years

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular television serials. With its gripping narrative and performance of the cast, the show has been keeping the audience hooked to the television screens. Popular television actors like Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are playing lead roles in the series.

Day by day, the gripping tale is unfolding a lot of twists and turns. Shockingly, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) was seen trying to kill Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Mr. Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) was then seen saving Prerna and moving with her to London. As Prerna returns to Kolkata after eight years, will she face Anurag and Komolika on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2?

Going by the latest promo, in the episode ahead, Prerna will be literally walking into lion's den upon her arrival in India. The next episode will see Kuki and Prerna's bags getting exchanged with Anurag's elder sister, which almost makes them both coming face to face. Moving on, Prerna hears Anurag talking to Komolika with her thirst for revenge coming all back, wanting to destroy Anurag desperately.

Later, the next episode will also see Prerna walking into the same Maa Durga Pandal that the Basu family is supposed to arrive at. The Durga Pandal is decorated by Komolika and in the last episode, Anurag was asked by his mother to pick his elder sister from the airport, heading to the pandal straight away with her.

Interestingly, Prerna also overheard Anurag getting angry at Komolika and talking to her badly. So, will they face each other after eight years?

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.