Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag can’t see Viraj and Prerna dancing

A lot has happened in the tale already. Now, here’s an update for the viewers. The Pandit says that the tilak rasam has completed and everyone claps. Veena asks Anurag to feed the sweets to Viraj, being Prerna’s good friend. Komolika happy as Veena is doing they wanted. Anurag feeds sweets to Prerna and Viraj. Ram Ram….plays… Komolika says congrats, Prerna and Viraj, you both are soon getting married, why not you both have a dance together. Prerna says no, I just mean… Viraj says don’t know, I know you are pregnant, I will take care. She holds his hand. They dance on Khuda jaane… Viraj’s mum says they both look made for each other. Prerna imagines Anurag in Viraj. She smiles and dances.



Now, guess what? This move makes Anurag feel bad and he goes away. He drinks water while Anupam comes and hugs him. He asks if he is fine. To this, Anurag says he is not. He says he has feelings for Prerna. He says he knows it is wrong to think like this as he is married and has a wife. He then says he should be happy that Prerna is getting married. Anurag then expresses that he feels Prerna is going away from him. She will be someone else’s and this is affecting him. He admits that he can’t see Viraj and Prerna dancing.



His revelations make Shivani cry. She thinks she will tell Prerna about this, that she was right Anurag has feelings for her even when he doesn’t remember anything. Anurag says sorry and says that he understands his feelings and that he had a special bond with Prerna, she was very close to him. Nivedita interrupts and takes Anupam. She scolds Anupam but he says that he was supporting the truth.



