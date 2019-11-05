Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag goes to Prerna’s room and finds her crying

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mohini asking Anurag when he and Komolika are returning home. Anurag says they will be home soon and informs her that they met Prerna on their way. This scares Mohini.



Mohini thinks that Prerna meeting Anurag is not a coincidence but a part of her plan. In conversation with Komolika, Prerna gets emotional and thanks Komolika for saving Anurag. Anurag goes to Prerna’s room and finds her crying. He asks Prerna if anything wrong happened between them in the past two years. He adds that it feels like she doesn’t want to talk to him and that she is upset about something.



Prerna says that she is tired and asks Anurag to leave. He sees Prerna crying and wipes her tears. He suddenly gets a glimpse of his past. At the dining table, Komlika pretends to act like the perfect daughter-in-law. Anupam wonders how can someone be so good. Anurag tells Mohini that he had a very weird feeling when he went to the Sharma house and it felt he has been to the house several times. Mohini tells Anurag that he never had any connection with them.