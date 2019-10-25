Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag returns home; Komolika says she won’t leave him so easily

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Prerna and everyone else get worried by the oncoming storm. Meanwhile, as Anurag drives, Komolika drives rashly behind him with the intention to hit him. As they approach a bridge, she drifts the car and bumps into Anurag’s car. His car falls off the bridge but he manages to jump out of the car as it fell into the water. Komolika watches from the bridge as Anurag and his car drown and says that she won’t let him be anybody’s if he can’t be hers. Prerna’s intuition makes her worried about Anurag. After a month, Prerna and Anurag’s family come together and pray in the morning.



Moloy tells Mohini that she’s late again as she arrived after the prayer ended. She tells him that she would’ve arrived on time if Anurag would’ve been here too. She tells Moloy that she is going to donate food, clothes and money to the poor to seek their blessing so that they find Anurag soon. As they leave, Moloy realises how Prerna must also be going through so much pain but she’s trying her best to keep this family happy. Meanwhile, Prerna asks the househelp to get everything ready and he asks her to not worry so much as he is already in the process. He accidentally utters Anurag’s name and gets silent but Prerna hopefully says that he will come back soon. Later, as Tapur goes to sit at the dining table for breakfasts, Mohini stops her from sitting in Anurag’s seat.



Mohini asks Moloy if there’s any update from the police. He tells her that they have found the location of his car. He also asks her to care about Prerna as she is pregnant. Mohini asks him why is he so worried about Prerna as she is the prime reason why Anurag went out and never came back home. As Prerna serves breakfast, her intuition makes her feel something and she looks towards the door. Anurag arrives in a car outside the house. Prerna sees that the oil lamp at the temple is about to extinguish and she runs there to protect it from the wind. The wind spreads the sindoor kept on the counter and it ends up on Prerna’s forehead.



She sees it and goes back to her room. She picks up her and Anurag’s photo frame and reminisces their memories.



Meanwhile, Anurag rings the bell and Moloy yells from afar that the door is open. He still goes to check who is it and sees Anurag at the door. Everyone gets up from the dining table and rushes to hug him. With tears in their eyes, everyone expresses to Anurag how concerned they were. Prerna hears everyone and comes downstairs. He tells everyone that he was in the hospital for a month because of an accident. He tells everyone that a woman saved his life and she is the one who united him with his family again. He sees that she’s not around and remembers that he forgot to get her inside the house with him. Komolika enters the house and says that she won’t leave him so easily. She walks in gracefully as everyone stares at her with awe.