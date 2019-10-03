Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Bajaj warns Anurag to stay away from Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Prerna overhears Mr. Bajaj and Anurag's private conversation. Later, Anurag gets injured and Prerna tends to him leaving Mr. Bajaj fuming. Mr. Bajaj gets annoyed when Anurag ruins his plan of mingling with Prerna’s family. He challenges Anurag and tells him that he would take Prerna away from him forever and that this Durga Puja, he would be left alone. At night, he decided to use every possible way to make Prerna start to feel the same about him. Anurag and Bajaj have a late night conversation where Bajaj warns Anurag to stay away from his wife, while Anurag shamelessly sits with him bragging about his love for her.



Kumud, Mauli and Prosenjit come to the Basu Bari and Mohini greets them half-heartedly because of friction between them. Mohini had invited them as she thought Moloy would feel better after meeting his brother and his family. Sharda see them greeting Prerna as if they knew her from before and keep an eye on them to find a reason which they could use against Prerna. Anurag asks Prerna whether she wanted to accompany them to bring Goddess Durga’s idol for the puja. Prerna tells Anurag that she would stay at home and make preparations to welcome the Goddess.



Anurag, Anupam and others bring the idol and Anupam trips on the torn carpet. Prerna holds the idol in order to support it and accidentally comes close to Anurag. Earlier, Anurag had told Prerna that the Goddess would create circumstances which would prove her whom should she stay with for the rest of her life and this incident was a proof of it. Prerna gets into thinking zone for a while and wondered whether it was true.