Is Kasautii Zindagii Kay is becoming monotonous?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently witnessing interesting twists and turns in Anurag and Prerna’s lives.

While Komolika brought in the first phase of the problems between them, Prerna fought to keep their love together and almost succeeded. After that came Mr. Bajaj who blackmailed Prerna into marrying him, and Anurag tried to get Prerna back in his life. And now it is Komolika once again, this time teaming up with Viraj.

The acting of the ensemble cast is fabulous, and the strong and crisp storyline has us hooked. True to the name of the show, the love story of Anurag and Prerna will go through multiple 'kasautiis' time and again, and just when we think that the show might hit monotony, the creatives bring in another spicy track! However, looking at the recent episodes of the show, it is quite likely that the show might end up hitting monotony as everytime, presenting a twist, there is always an accident drama involved.

The high point of the show always revolves around accidents. Also, while earlier it was Prerna who was tied to the cliff, this time it is Anurag. While the plot seems to be shaken up a bit with Viraj being thrown off the cliff, the show needs to definitely opt out of its monotony!

What are your thoughts on the same?