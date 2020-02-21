Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Big Twist! Anurag’s hand gets smeared in blood

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is presently one of the most popular television shows. With its gripping tale, the TV series has been keeping the viewers hooked to the screens.

With Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif playing pivotal roles, the show has been leaving fan's interest piqued with its unexpected twists and turns. From Prerna and Anurag's entry to Komolika's re-entry, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audiences glued to their screens. Speaking of the present track, the lovebirds, AnuPre, have been separated, all thanks to Komolika's evil plans. This isn't it.

In spite of Prerna being pregnant and still in love with Anurag, her family is pushing her to tie the knot with Viraj. However, Viraj isn't the man he claims to be. He is wearing a mask to hide his real identity and has nasty ideas against Prerna and Anurag. On the other hand, Komolika is also adamant to ruin Prerna and her out of Anurag's life. After her failed attempt at killing Prerna, she has turned more iniquitous and wants to separate Prerna and Anurag at any cost. In the latest episode, Anurag learns about Viraj's truth, but before he warns Prerna about it, she falls in Viraj's trap. Viraj holds her captive at gunpoint.

Well, the makers have planned more drama in AnuPre's life. A new promo of the show got dropped, wherein Anurag’s hands are seen smeared in blood. The background score goes, 'Khoon se likhi kismat ki nayi Kasautii.' Looks like the show is going to take a small leap and the story is going to take an unanticipated and enthralling turn.

Check out the promo here:

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.