Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Doctor tells Prerna that Anurag’s condition is critical

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Prerna cries her heart out seeing Anurag has met with an accident. She runs towards him. Shivani sees Mr. Bajaj in the car that hit Anurag. But Mr. Bajaj runs away from the accident spot. Prerna runs towards Anurag and her saree catches fire. Mohini thinks why is Prerna running and taking her son Anurag's name. Some people come to offer help to Shivani and put Anurag inside the taxi. Prerna reaches the accident spot and gets to know that he met with an accident.

Shivani reaches hospital and Anurag's admission gets delayed as form filling takes time. Prerna reaches the hospital but is unable to find Anurag's name in the patients list. Masi gets happy thinking that Mr. Bajaj will not forgive Prerna after knowing that she rushed to meet Anurag. Prerna finds Anurag in a room and she signs the hospital admit form. She writes Anurag’s wife in patient’s relationship column. The doctor tells Prerna that Anurag’s condition is critical and he needs to be operated soon. Anurag who is unconscious takes Prerna's name and remembers her. He holds Prerna's hand and tells her not to leave him alone ever.