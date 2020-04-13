Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Ekta Kapoor REVEALS an interesting trivia related to Pooja Banerjee; check

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which is a reboot to her iconic show, has been winning the hearts of viewers. It is currently one of the most popular daily soaps.

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee in the lead roles, the show narrates a complicated love story that eventually overcomes all the obstacles. Well, the show is currently off-air, as no latest episodes have been shot due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But all the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fans, here’s your chance to rejoice as Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared an interesting trivia that took place while shooting for the show’s first episode.

The video shared by Ekta is of the beautiful six-minute-long arti from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s opening episode that featured all the pivotal characters of the show. In her caption, she revealed how it was after ten re-edits and re-shoots that she added Pooja Banerjee’s entry of her jogging with her bodyguards. And, now, she is wondering who does that. Ekta Kapoor also opened up on her obsession over the flying of red dupatta in the end and that it was shot ‘multiple times’.

She wrote, “Ths is the six min long aarti of #kasautiizindagiikay2 in d v first ep! Trivia: after ten re-edits n reshoots ( my obsession over the flying of the red dupatta in d end that was shot ‘multiple times ) the team got back at me by adding a @poojabanerjeee entry with her jogging with bodyguards ..wonder who does that;) pls watch it on @altbalaji ! #kasautiizindagiikay2onaltbalaji.”

Take a look at the video here:

Credits: SpotboyE.com