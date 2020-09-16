MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Sahil Anand is looking for something in the web space

Sahil Anand of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame had decided to quit the show and had informed his decision to the makers recently. However, the actor agreed to shoot the last few episodes, as the show is also going off air.

He told a media portal, "I wanted to quit Kasautii because I had other projects coming up, and my track wasn’t resuming. But my new project got pushed to a later date, and I received a call from the makers to come back for the last track. So, I thought why not. I did get to know that it’s going off-air. This show is actually very close to my heart. We’ve all become like a family now. It’s one memory that will always stay with me."

He adds, "I think my decision was right at the right time. I actually thought I’d give it another one or two months but then the lockdown happened, and the storyline took another path. In the meantime, I got offers from various other projects, so I was considering those. But right now this one project I have has been pushed to either November or December. So, what happens, happens for good!"

"I’m looking for something in the web space," he concluded.

