Kasautii Zindagii Kay: A furious Mohini warns Rishabh to stay away from Anurag

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag making some shocking revelations regarding Mr Bajaj while the latter befriends Prerna. Later, Sharda makes an unexpected entry during Anurag and Prerna's meeting on the terrace. Anurag and Prerna strike a conversation which was heard by someone secretly. Prerna realizes someone’s presence and before she comes to the window and looks for the person, the man leaves. Just then, Kuki comes and kisses Anurag goodnight while she takes Prerna with her. The man had come again and was seeing everything, hiding behind the window pane.



Later, when Anurag goes to sleep, the goons jump from his room’s window and attempts to choke him with a pillow. Anurag fights the goon and manages to catch hold of him. Anurag asks him why he was attacking him. The goon tells him that he had come to kill him and breaks free. Just then, Mr. Bajaj enters and Anurag accuses Rishabh for sending goons to kill him. Mohini gets furious at Rishabh and warns him to stay away from Anurag. Sharda takes Rishabh’s side and defends him. Prerna tells Anurag that he might have some misunderstanding and that Mr. Bajaj cannot send them to kill him. Anurag tells Prerna that the goons had clearly named Rishabh for having sent them.



While Rishabh tries to tell Anurag that it was not him who had sent the goons, Anurag tells him that since he had seen how low he can stoop, he would remain alert. Later, Anurag hands over the CCTV footage to Prerna, in which she sees everything that had happened. Just then, Rishabh comes inside the room and finds Prerna looking at the footage. Prerna tells Rishabh that if it was him behind the attack, he should back off. Rishabh tells Prerna that he wasn’t a bad person and that he was explaining things to her since he did not want her to think bad of him. Next morning, the Basus and the Bajajs prepare for the Ganesh Puja and Rishabh gets mesmerized to see Prerna dressed up for the occasion.