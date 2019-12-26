Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika is ready for her wedding night

MUMBAI: The episode begins. Komolika says we can talk, as Anurag is in the washroom, and the door is soundproof. I'm so happy finally Anurag and she is going to unite and you are witness. Prerna warns Komolika that he is my husband. But Komolika make Prerna is jealous by saying don’t worry I will keep the phone nearby so that you can hear everything. Than Anurag comes.

Komolika goes to Anurag and hugs. Prerna shouts get away from that woman. Baahon me chale aao….plays…. Komolika dances with Anurag and feeds him more champagne. Prerna shouts Anurag. Komolika says you can’t watch everything now. She disconnects the call. She says I have switched off my phone, now none can disturb us. Ronit calls her and says switch off, no, think positive, I can still help her. Shivani sees him leaving. Prerna says we have to stop Sonalika, come. Shivani asks who will become the killer. Prerna says you will become the killer, we have to reach there before Ronit. They reach the hotel. Ronit locks the car. The guard stops him and asks him not to park the car here. Ronit gives the car keys and goes.

Komolika sees Anurag and smiles. Humma humma…plays… She thinks just some time and then he won’t resist. Ronit sees Prerna with Shivani. Prerna goes to call the police. Shivani is in disguise. Ronit follows her. Prerna goes to the manager and says Anurag’s life is in danger, inform the police, if anything happens to him, I will show the recording to everyone. The manager says okay, we will inform the police. Komolika says I love you so much, baby…. She kisses Anurag. Ronit says it means that guy went inside Komolika’s room, her life is in danger. He goes and rings the bell. Komolika switches on do not disturb sign. Ronit says why isn’t the bell ringing, it means the killer is inside, I have to save her. Shivani says Ronit is doing the same thing as we thought. Prerna thinks Sonalika doesn’t know the trouble. Ronit enters the room by the balcony. Komolika says Ronit, you…. Ronit says there is someone in your room. She asks did you go mad, how can you come by the window. Anurag asks who is it. She says no one, just leave it.

Ronit says I came to save you, I m here as someone is trying to kill you, Prerna gave the supari to get you killed. She says what nonsense. She gets a call. She says the receptionist called, there is a manager at the door, there can be a problem. She asks him to hide. She opens the door and gets shocked seeing Prerna. She asks what are you doing here. Prerna calls inspector. Komolika asks what’s all this. Prerna says we need to check once, we got the news that someone is after Sir’s life. Komolika goes to Ronit. He asks is this washroom soundproof. Komolika slaps him. He says you could have said it. She says police have come out. Prerna goes to Anurag and holds his hand. She thinks I have destroyed your Suhaagraat.

Ronit says I didn’t call to police. Prerna gets tensed, as Komolika say would never do this, she had played a game to distract us. The manager says we shall finish it, hotel security is good. Prerna says yes, what if an enemy enters as some known person, an inspector checks the suite well.

