Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika’s new plan to hurt Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Prerna calling out Anurag. Komolika says Anurag, Prerna is bidding us bye. Anurag sees Prerna. She recalls their moments. Anurag sits in the car. Komolika thinks you can’t imagine what I am going to do with you. She smiles seeing Prerna. The car leaves. Prerna recalls Anurag’s words. Moloy jokes that Mohini isn’t in his car. He says she is getting unbearable, I can tolerate you. Anupam laughs and says same here, Nivedita is also unbearable. Moloy says it’s unfair, she is my daughter, I know she went on her mum. Anupam says it’s good. Moloy says don’t anger me. Anupam says sorry. Moloy laughs.



Anurag hears music and says nice song. Komolika smiles seeing him. She clicks a selfie with him. She sends the picture to Prerna. Prerna checks picture. Shivani asks didn’t you go. Prerna says no, entire Basu family went to the farmhouse. Komolika calls her and asks did you see anything in picture. Prerna says yes, it was a random selfie, Anurag is smiling, maybe he is listening some song. Komolika says lovely, so intelligent, have you seen this road in the picture, you spoiled our honeymoon last time by sending that driver. Prerna says I think you are missing that. Komolika says you can try, I give you an open challenge, do anything. Shivani asks what was she saying. Prerna says Komolika is challenging that she will snatch Anurag, I am tensed, Anurag lost his memory, she will trap him. Moloy and Anupam come to the farmhouse. They say it’s good Mohini and Nivedita didn’t come.



Mohini and Nivedita come. They like the place. Servant says I have done all the arrangements, also candles and matchsticks, power goes often here. Mohini asks the maid to decorate the room like it’s for suhaagrat. Prerna says everyone will worry because of Sonalika. Shivani says you just have to deal with her, don’t think much. Prerna calls the servant and says I am Prerna, Anurag’s secretary, he asked you to switch off the generator. He says what, but it will cut the water supply also. She says he wants village feel there. He says village is five km away, there will be no mobile network. She says rich people have such demands, I am just his secretary, just do this and go to your village. Shivani says they will get confused and call you. Nivedita likes the room. She says we really needed this vacation, I feel glad to stay away from Prerna.



Mohini says why did you take her name, electricity went, generator didn’t start. Moloy asks is anyone there. Mohini and Nivedita leave. Servant says I have switched off the generator. Prerna thanks him and says he would have left for his village, we shall also leave now. Moloy asks where is Shubham. Anupam says he went to his village, his phone isn’t connecting. Mohini says then call Prerna, fine I will call her. Prerna gets Mohini’s call. Mohini asks do you have caretaker’s number. Prerna says no, his name was Shubham. Mohini says he isn’t answering, electricity went off, send any electrician there. Prerna asks why would anyone come. Mohini says just get someone here, you can get your brother or sister for help. Shivani says you will be the electrician. Mohini says we are not going anywhere. Anupam asks why are we calling Prerna here.



Nivedita says no one knows about is. Prerna and Shivani come. Moloy asks why did you come, didn’t you get my message, I asked you not to come. Prerna says we will fix the lights. Mohini looks on. Prerna says they don’t know about generator switch, go and switch it on. She sees the outhouse decorated. She goes to see. She sees the floral decorations. Shivani says there are many switches here. She doesn’t know what to do. Prerna gets a baby doll. She gets a note. She reads, we will have a cute baby soon, Anurag and my baby. Prerna thinks Anurag and Komolika aren’t here, where did she take Anurag.