Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Mr. Bajaj to kill Anurag; Komolika prepares to return to Anurag's life

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Anurag saves Tanvi from getting molested by some goons. While he gathers evidence against Mr Bajaj, Komolika prepares to return to the former's life. Anurag tells Anupam that since he had revealed the truth in front of Mr. Bajaj, he would definitely plan an attack on him, so that he wouldn’t be able to speak to Prerna. Mr. Bajaj plans to kill Anurag and executes his plan step by step. He locks Anupam, Sharda, Mohini, Prerna and Kukki in their rooms while he planned to execute his plan of killing Anurag.



Anurag was sleeping peacefully in his room while Mr. Bajaj disconnected the CCTV wires. Moloy spots Rishabh while he cut the CCTV wires and wondered what was he up to. Rishabh wears the mask and takes out a knife just when he sees Moloy . Rishabh approached Moloy and tells him that he was about to kill Anurag. Moloy tried to stop Rishabh and in the process to save his son, Moloy struggles and calls Anurag’s name. Seeing Moloy’s health improve, Rishabh ties him to the wheelchair and pushes him.



Anurag heard Moloy’s voice and wakes up to find someone try to kill him. He fights the man and in the process wakes Prerna and Anupam by the noises that were coming. Prerna and Anupam find themselves locked in their respective rooms while Mr. Bajaj tried to strangle Anurag. Prerna breaks the door while Anupam jumps from the window. They both see Moloy fall and help him regain posture. Moloy gestured towards the room where Anurag and Mr. Bajaj were and Prerna runs towards it.