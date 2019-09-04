Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Mr. Bajaj shocked at Anurag’s accusation

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag offending Mr Bajaj by making a shocking statement about Prerna. Later, they get into a fierce tussle after he tries to bribe Mr Bajaj's employee. Mr. Bajaj and Anurag get involved in an argument over an employee, Rajiv. Anurag accuses Mr. Bajaj for having sent one of his loyal employee, Rajiv to work for his company and know about the tender that they both were competing for. He tells Mr. Bajaj that his plan failed and that he couldn’t get what he wished for. Mr. Bajaj was shocked at Anurag’s accusation and tells him that he never sent Rajiv to his company.



Prerna stops Mr. Bajaj and asks him about the person who had informed him about Anurag trying to bribe him. Mr. Bajaj tells Prerna that he need not answer, as he would take care of the situation himself and goes in the room to leave for office. Prerna goes behind Mr. Bajaj while Nivedita comes to Anurag and starts packing his bag. Anurag asks Nivedita about her actions and Nivedita tells Anurag that he needed to stay away from Prerna in order to forget her. Anurag tells Nivedita that he needed Prerna in his life and that he cannot live without her. Nivedita gets disgusted at Prerna, who planned on cheating his brother who was madly in love with her.



Prerna confronts Mr. Bajaj in their room and asks him the reason for behaving rudely with her. Prerna asks Mr. Baja whether or not he doubted on her. Mr. Bajaj tells Prerna that he trusted her and will never doubt on her. Prerna tells Mr. Bajaj that if he trusted her, he needed to tell her the reason for his indifferent behaviour. Seeing Prerna being stubborn, Mr. Bajaj tells Prerna that he did not like her behaviour while they were clicking the photograph and that he had decided to stay away from her, as he was not a man who would want to come close to any woman, against her wishes.



Prerna tells Mr. Bajaj that while everyone was getting upset and speaking their mind, she was the one who never gets a chance to express what she was going through. Mr. Bajaj feels guilty and comes out of the room to keep a check on his feelings. He wondered why Prerna’s emotions were having an effect of him and goes back in the room tries to pacify her. He tells Prerna that she could talk to him and vent out her emotions to him while he will try to be her friend.



Later, Prerna finds Anurag on the terrace while she comes on the terrace to see the view. Anurag tells Prerna that they were soulmates and Anurag’s words annoy Prerna, who tries to leave. Anurag drags Prerna aside and tells her to be quiet as Sharda had made an unexpected entry. Anurag tells Prerna that he did not want anyone to misunderstand her and put false accusation on her. Anurag goes to distract Sharda, so that Prerna could escape her eyes and leave. Later, while Prerna and Anurag were talking, someone was keeping an eye on them.