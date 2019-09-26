News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif praises Hina Khan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Sep 2019 03:48 PM

MUMBAI: Rumours were recently all over that Kasautii Zindagii Kay will soon witness the re-entry of Komolika.

However, Hina Khan is not returning to the show as she is focusing on her Bollywood projects. And the new Komolika is none other than Aamna Sharif of Kahiin Toh Hoga fame. For the unversed, the actress was last seen in Ek Thhi Naayika (2013) and now she is all set to come back with her show. And now, in an interview with Times of India, Aamna opened up about her break and on her role as Komolika.

She said that she wanted to reinvent her personal life and that's why she took a break. She added that she could have been made her comeback with a love story but that wouldn't have satiated her as an actor. Aamna stated," It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

She also said that she feels how there are no black or white characters anymore as they are all grey in their ways. And if the character is interesting and adds value to the story in a big way then actors, she thinks, do not think whether they are a lead or not.

Check post here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

She also commented whether she is apprehensive about being compared to Hina Khan. She said, “I haven’t seen the show and so didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job."

Well, it will be great to see if Aamna manages to portray the role better.

(Source: Pinkvilla)

past seven days