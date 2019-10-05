Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna asks Anurag to not render her weak

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kukki asking her father to perform Aarti with her. Sharda thinks that Mr. Bajaj is very angry and that he cannot tolerate any more of this. Anurag sees Prerna standing on the edge and gives her a push on purpose and she falls in his arms. He then tells her that he is there for her.



Anupam tells Mr. Bajaj that Anurag told him everything about his conspiracy. He says that it was obvious for Anurag to tell everything to him. Anupam tells him to not take Anurag lightly. Mr. Bajaj says that Prerna is his wife and his family. Prerna asks Anurag to stop adding to her worries. He then makes a heartfelt confession to her. He tells her that he will never get tired of loving her. He says that he never felt this for anyone and that he is unable to move on from her. Prerna gets emotional after listening to all this and it becomes difficult for her to control her feelings.



Anurag tells Prerna that he knows Mr. Bajaj and she doesn't share a husband-wife relationship. Prerna asks Anurag to not render her weak. Anurag says that is not him but her heart-rendering her weak.



Mr. Bajaj again sees Anurag and Prerna together. Anurag asks Mr. Bajaj that why is he glaring at him. Anurag says that he can see both anger and suspicious on Mr. Baja’s face. Mr. Bajaj tells Prerna that it maybe it is time for them to move out of the house. She says that she shall do whatever he wishes for but only after the farewell of the Goddess. Mr. Bajaj tells Anurag to stop thinking about Prerna. He says that he will never stop pursuing her.