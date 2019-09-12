Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna breaks down in front of Rishabh

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Shivani disclosing the truth about Anurag's accident. While Prerna confronts Mr Bajaj, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha visit Basu Mansion. While Prerna confronts Mr. Bajaj about Anurag’s accident, the doctors tell Shivani to call someone whom Anurag is close to in order to get his mental balance back. Shivani thinks to call Mohini and not get Prerna involved in Anurag’s matter. Mohini gets a call from Shivani and learns about Anurag’s accident. She runs to the hospital to see her son while Sharda thinks whether or not Rishabh was behind trying to kill Anurag.

Rishabh tells Prerna that since she was blaming him without knowing his side of story, he wouldn’t be able to give her any explanations. Prerna tells Rishabh that maybe because of Anurag’s likeness for her, he must have got jealous of Anurag and tried to kill him. Rishabh narrated the entire episode and tells Prerna that he was in a trans which made his senses numb. Rishabh tells Prerna that he had come home to tell her the truth and Prerna tells Rishabh that Anurag was in a very bad shape and severely injured.

Sharda and Tanvi hear the entire conversation between Rishabh and Prerna and come in their room to discuss their next move. Sharda tells Tanvi that since Prerna would want to be there for Anurag in the hospital, she would pretend to fall ill and make Prerna stay at home. She tells Tanvi that if Prerna dared to step out, which she would, she would make sure she uses this opportunity to create a misunderstanding between Rishabh and Prerna. Tanvi tells Sharda that they did not need to just talk but make their plans work before it is too late.

Prerna understands Rishabh and they both discuss what could they do to make the situation better. Prerna tells Rishabh about Anurag’s critical condition and breaks down in front of him. Rishabh, instead of getting angry, understands Prerna’s emotions and tries to pacify her. Rishabh tells Prerna that he would hire best of doctors for Anurag.