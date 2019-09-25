Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna is an EPITOME of sacrifice, but doesn't she have a mind of her own?

MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Kasautii Zindagii Kii is one of the most entertaining shows on television. The characters of Anurag, Prerna, Mr. Bajaj, Mohini, and the extended cast are a visual delight!



The current track revolves around Anurag being firm about the fact that Prerna still loves him while the latter suggests he move on and forget her. Not only that, she is trying to show Anurag that she is in love with Mr. Bajaj. However, the care she fakes is perceived wrongly by Mr. Bajaj as love, as he too has feelings for her. Yes, there is no denying that Prerna has so many appealing qualities that she can make even the toughest of guys fall for her, but we wonder why she does not have a mind of her own. We believe that is is high time she puts her foot down instead of being the queen of sacrifices.



Jyotsna Vadhan, a housewife, shares, 'This doesn’t happen in real life. I mean it is not even believable in reel life. Mr. Bajaj is trying to explain to her that he feels for her and that he is a good man. Why couldn’t Prerna just shoot back at him when she had the opportunity to. She should put her foot down and learn to call spade a spade.'



On the contrary, her daughter, who is a loyal viewer of the show and a school student, said, 'I think Prerna is balancing both her roles as a lover and as a wife wonderfully. She is human too, and yes, nobody does this in real life, but aren’t we watching it purely for entertainment?'



Mittul Thakkar, who owns a clothing store, stated, 'What Prerna is doing is ridiculous. While she thinks that she is making a sacrifice, she is actually playing with the lives of people. If you has decided to let Anurag go, please don’t care for him even on humanitarian grounds, as it just gives him more hope.'



Do you have something to say about Prerna? Hit the comments section below!