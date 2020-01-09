Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna feels what Anurag feels for her

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay never fails to entertain viewers. With its intriguing storyline and amazing performance of the cast, the tale has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

A lot has happened in the tale already. Now, here’s an update for the viewers. Komolika thinks about stopping Anurag. She shows a chunri to him and says that she got it for Prerna from temple so that she gets blessings form Mata. He thanks her and says that she is doing a lot for her. She thinks he doesn’t remember anything and says that she will go and give this to her.

Shivani comes and finds Prerna crying. She asks what’s bothering her. Prerna says she can feel what Anurag feels for her, but he can’t say it. Veena comes. Prerna wipes tears and laughs. Veena asks her to come for tilak. They go. Komolika comes to Prerna and says she showed this chunri to Anurag and he said it’s nice. She asks if she knows the meaning of it. She asks her to come with her. She says Anurag got this chunri for her, she had kept this hidden, when you said you both got the same dream, I was scared, he will come in function somehow. She says that she took a risk and showed this chunri, he didn’t remember anything, doctor said he can never regain is memory, bad news for you.

