Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Prerna tells Mr Bajaj that she feels guilty for misunderstanding him

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Anurag sitting on the road in frustration. Nivi arrives and is shocked to see him like that. All he says is Prerna and how she hugged him. Anurag just can't take the fact that Prerna is getting close to Mr Bajaj. Nivi gets help and brings him inside the car. Everybody helps Mr Bajaj get in the car and he, Prerna and Sharda leave for home. Anupam tries to call Anurag but he doesn't pick up the call. Nivi ends up picking the phone but she doesn't tell him all the details about Anurag's breakdown. Prerna arrives in Mr Bajaj's room with water when she notices him holding his head. He needs a change of bandgae and Prerna volunteers to help him out. Mr Bajaj is apprehensive in the start but she tells him that she will do it. Prerna tells Mr Bajaj that she feels guilty for misunderstanding him. She asks him why he never told her the truth but Mr Baja replies that he wanted to tell the truth but she didn't let him. Prerna then apologises to him for it and starts helping him out with his bandage. Anurag can't stop picturing Prerna and Mr Bajaj's hug in the court.

He gets out of his room but sees Prerna help Mr Bajaj with his wound. Sharda is freaking out as Mr Bajaj arrived at the court. She blames Tanvi for not keeping an eye out for Mr Bajaj. She is worried that Mr Bajaj might know the truth. Tanvi is worried that Mr Bajaj might fall for Prerna but Sharda states that they have to stop it from happening. Mohini enters the kitchen and taunts Sharda but also offers her help before leaving. Mr Bajaj is about to sleep on the sofa but he can't and Prerna offers to help. But he refuses to take her help and asks her to not show him gratitude. Next day, as Anurag is heading out, Mr Bajaj tells him that it's a good thing that he didn't get through the London deal.

Anurag states that he will complete the deal. Mr Bajaj warns him and says that he is only passing on the information. Mr Bajaj walks away and Prerna comes over to ask him to not speak to Mr Bajaj like that. Anurag gets annoyed and yells at her. He then tells her that she can respect Mr Bajaj but she shouldn't fall in love with him. Prerna tells him that she will leave the house if he continues to talk rubbish. Nivi comes over and supports Anurag but he walks away. Tanvi tells Sharda that reuniting Prerna and Anurag is the right solution to get rid of her.