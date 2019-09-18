Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand wish co-star Pooja Banerjee speedy recovery

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her performance in the show, Swim Team. Currently, she is portraying the role of Nivedita in Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She recently entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wildcard contestant with husband Sandeep Sejwal. However, she ended up injuring herself severely.



While preparing for their second act, the actress had a serious injury and got hospitalised. Her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand, who are seen in roles of Anurag and Anupam in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wished her a speedy recovery. Parth shared Pooja’s picture from the hospital and wrote, “You are a strong woman, get well soon. Speedy recovery @poojabanerjeee God bless you, see you jaldi.”

On the other hand, Sahil shared a picture of themselves together and wrote, “Get Well soon @poojabanerjeee. U know u r the best, u did ur best and vl always in Future. Glad to have u as my Coactor but first of all found a very good Friend in u. V alll Misss yaaaa and come back soon #kasautiizindagiikay2.”