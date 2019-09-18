News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand wish co-star Pooja Banerjee speedy recovery

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 02:46 PM

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her performance in the show, Swim Team. Currently, she is portraying the role of Nivedita in Ekta Kapoor's popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She recently entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wildcard contestant with husband Sandeep Sejwal. However, she ended up injuring herself severely. 

While preparing for their second act, the actress had a serious injury and got hospitalised. Her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand, who are seen in roles of Anurag and Anupam in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, wished her a speedy recovery. Parth shared Pooja’s picture from the hospital and wrote, “You are a strong woman, get well soon. Speedy recovery @poojabanerjeee God bless you, see you jaldi.” 



On the other hand, Sahil shared a picture of themselves together and wrote, “Get Well soon @poojabanerjeee. U know u r the best, u did ur best and vl always in Future. Glad to have u as my Coactor but first of all found a very good Friend in u. V alll Misss yaaaa and come back soon #kasautiizindagiikay2.”
Tags > Pooja Banerjee, Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Shubhaavi Choksey, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Parth Samthan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Launch of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha

past seven days