Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Parth Samthaan goes shirtless for his latest photo

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of shows like Savdhaan India, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. His first lead role was Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever. Later, he was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Currently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actor is quite active on social media. He often shares his delightful, hot and adorable pictures to treat his fans. Once again he has shared a picture of himself and he is raising the hotness bar in his latest picture. Parth took to his Instagram and shared a shirtless picture of him. This bare-chested picture of Parth is too hot to handle. He captioned the same as, “All you need is a cup of coffee to bring that smile on your face Goodmorning.”

Take a look below: