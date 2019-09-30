Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Prerna aka Erica Fernandes gives fitness goals!

MUMBAI: Be it TV stars or B'town celebs, being in shape as well as staying fit is a mandate! For stars to endure long hours of shooting, it is important that they stay healthy and fit. Many of them spent good time in the gym to boost their fitness.

Speaking of this, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Prerna aks Erica Fernandes is a fitness lover and never skips her gym routine when she is not shooting. Also, Erica likes to motivate her fans by sharing photos and videos of her workout.

Speaking of this, today, Erica shared a photo on Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her workout regimen and it is bound to leave you motivated. In the photo, Erica can be seen dressed in a pair of grey tights and a sports bralette. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star can be seen lifting a medicine ball with handle as weight and working on her muscles. With her hair neatly tied up in a ponytail, Erica wasn’t going to let anything come in between her workout and her.

Erica captioned the photo with a couple of hashtags. She wrote, “#Fitgirl #fitfam #toptags #fit #fitness #gym #gymlife #workout #ericafernandes #ejf.” On the work front, Erica is seen as Prerna on Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is currently torn between her love for Anurag and her marriage to Mr Rishabh Bajaj. On the show, Mr Bajaj and Prerna are getting close and while Anurag is head over heels in love with her. The fans, however, have been wanting to see Anurag and Prerna’s reunion.

Watch below:

If you were inspired by Prerna’s fitness workout, do leave your comments below.

(Source: Pinkvilla)