Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Shivani requests Prerna to help Anurag come out of coma

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Mr Bajaj tells Prerna the truth about the accident. Mohini is reduced to tears after seeing Anurag's condition while Sharda plans her next move. Rishabh tells Prerna that he would go to Mohini and confess the truth to her. Prerna volunteered to accompany him. Just then, Prerna gets a call from Shivani, who tells her that Anurag was taking her name when he had met with the accident and that doctors had suggested to bring the one person who was close to Anurag. Shivani requests Prerna to come to the hospital to help Anurag come out of the coma.

Prerna tells Rishabh about Shivani’s request and he offered to take her to the hospital. Here, the doctors tell Mohini and others to go out of the ward and just before they left the ward, the machine started beeping, making them panic. The nurse runs to call for the doctor and Mohini breaks down beside an unconscious Anurag. Mohini and Nivedita then learn from Shivani that it was Mr Bajaj who had hit Anurag with his car. Mohini gets enraged at Rishabh and fills with emotions of revenge.

While Rishabh and Prerna were leaving for the hospital, Sharda puts up an act and planned to stop Rishabh and Prerna from going to Anurag. Rishabh and Prerna get Sharda to the hospital for her check-up and Rishabh tells Prerna that she could go to see how Anurag was while he would take Sharda for the check-up. Prerna comes to Anurag and Mohini stops her from entering the ward. Prerna gives Mohini Anurag’s swear and forces her to let her enter the ward. Prerna comes inside and holds Anurag’s hand. Anurag’s condition improves and the doctor tells Prerna to go outside and wait for the result of their examination.