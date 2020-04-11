Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Shubhaavi Choksey talks about enacting the most difficult scene with Parth

MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is an Indian television actress who is famously known for portraying the role of Meera Singhania in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishika Rai Chaudhary in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. And is now currently seen in Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Mohini Basu.

Parth Samathan claimed his stardom in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and till now he is winning hearts with his current serial Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Anurag Basu

Shubhaavi Choksey and Parth Samathan are the closest knit on the Kasauti Zindagi Kay sets. Their energy is unmatchable when they come together.

Shubhaavi Choksey plays a negative character in Kasauti but shares a good bond with her co-stars Parth and Erica.

During the quarantine period, many actors are coming live. Recently Shubhaavi had come live and she revealed her favourite scene from Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She said that the jail scene was the toughest scene as she and Parth did not use glycerine in the scene for it, they heard Maa song from Tare Zameen Par.

And when they rolled, the feelings all were for real, and once the shot was over the entire crew clapped hands for them. She said that till today, she has memories of the scene.

Well, Shubhaavi and Parth make the best on-screen mom – son jodi.

