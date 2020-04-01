Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes’ latest STUNNING pictures will WOO you

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her acting chops and amazing screen presence. She is also known for her style statements.

The actress, who is currently playing the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is quite active on social media and regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts. Fans go gaga over her stunning pictures that she shares on her Instagram handle. She has yet again shared a picture and fans are showering praises on it. The actress has shared some extreme close-ups of her face, where she let her eyes do all the talking. Not just one but two close up of her face, where we can see half of her face in each of it. Though she kept her captions to these images limiting to only emojis, she mentioned text describing it at the footer. And we are totally nodding in agreement. While one was named as The Art Of Eye Contact the other image of the actress carried the title Eyes Talk.

What do you think about Erica Fernandes’ pictures? Hit the comment section.