Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Shubhaavi Choksey is a diva in true sense, believes in experimenting with her looks! Take a look

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shubhaavi Choksey is completely contradictory to her on-screen roles in real life. The fashionista tries different looks everytime and is one of those who believes in experimenting with their attires and not be repetitive with their choices.

Let's have a look at Shubhaavi's recent pictures, and the televisions style icon rather gives a tussle to all the budding actresses when it comes to a quirky sense of fashion.

In the first look, Shubhaavi is seen wearing a black top and a blue skirt with 'Rebel' written on it. The actress is seen wearing a pair of brown shoes and is seen striking a pose like a super cool 'gangsta'. The look itself says that out-of-box is always fun.

In the second picture, Shubhaavi is seen wearing a leopard print jumpsuit along with black shoes. With her straight hair and mysterious glance, isn't she resembling Emily Blunt from The Devil Wears Prada?

Last but not the least, in the third picture Shubhaavi is seen wearing a white T-Shirt and glittery black pants accompanied with neon shoes. The way she is striking a pose with the wine glass looks nothing less than iconic!