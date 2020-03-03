Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Tapur REPLACED for 4th time; actress Garima Parihar roped in

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively on Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

We already broke the news about the daily taking eight years of leap and actors namely Aditi Sanwal, Urfi Javed, Neelu Dogra and Amit Raghuvanshi roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

(Read here: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay to take 8 years-leap; Urfi Javed and Neelu Dogra roped in)

Now, we hear that the character of Tapur which has already been replaced three times has once again been replaced.

The role of Tapur was first played by Upasana Salunke. She was later replaced by Priyal Mahajan and the third time makers brought Aastha Abhay on board.

And now we hear that Mere Angne Mein and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha fame Garima Parihar will be seen depicting Tapur’s role post leap.

We could not get through Garima for a comment.

