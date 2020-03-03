News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Tapur REPLACED for 4th time; actress Garima Parihar roped in

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
03 Mar 2020 02:31 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively on Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Balaji Telefilms).

We already broke the news about the daily taking eight years of leap and actors namely Aditi Sanwal, Urfi Javed, Neelu Dogra and Amit Raghuvanshi roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

(Read here: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay to take 8 years-leap; Urfi Javed and Neelu Dogra roped in)

Now, we hear that the character of Tapur which has already been replaced three times has once again been replaced.

The role of Tapur was first played by Upasana Salunke. She was later replaced by Priyal Mahajan and the third time makers brought Aastha Abhay on board.

And now we hear that Mere Angne Mein and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha fame Garima Parihar will be seen depicting Tapur’s role post leap.

We could not get through Garima for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Tags Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kay Tapur Garima Parihar Aditi Sanwal Urfi Javed Neelu Dogra Amit Raghuvanshi Upasana Salunke Priyal Mahajan Aastha Abhay Mere Angne Mein Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and others felicitates winners with ACE Business Awards 2020

Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here