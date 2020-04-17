Kasautii Zindagii Kay : When Parth, Shubhavi and Pooja went the Devdas way

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular television shows. The show has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing tale.

The soap features an ensemble cast who to have their own fan following. The audience love to watch Erica and Parth’s chemistry and with the entry of Karan Singh Grover, the storyline is getting even more interesting.

The show and the actors have a massive fan following and the actors really share a good bond off-screen and that we have seen in a couple of videos.

Now as fan shared a video wherein Pooja, Shubhavi Choksey and Parth Samthaan in their show avatars can be seen grooving to beats of Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

While Shubhavi and Pooja were quietly obeying the instructions of the choreographer, on the other hand, Parth breaks into full-on Bollywood dance. It was Parth who stole the show.

He slayed the dance with his killer moves and later on Shubhavi and Pooja also joined him.

We have often seen how the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has so much fun off-screen. It’s good to see that in spite of such tight schedules the cast keeps having fun as they know how to balance work and the masti time.

Even now during the lockdown period, the cast is in touch and they keep doing video calls to keep a tab on one and another.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com